4 arrested in connection to Julio Foolio’s killing

In a significant development, Florida police have arrested four suspects linked to the tragic murder of rapper Julio Foolio, also known as Charles Andrew Jones II. The arrests come after Foolio was shot and killed in a Tampa hotel parking lot on June 23, 2024, during his 26th birthday celebrations.

Details of the arrests

On July 29, law enforcement announced the apprehension of three initial suspects: Sean Gathright (18), Alicia Andrews (21) and Isaiah Chance Jr. (21). They were taken into custody by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Tampa Police after a coordinated effort involving SWAT and Gang Unit members.

These suspects are currently held at the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Center on murder charges, awaiting transfer to Tampa for further proceedings.

On the same day, authorities arrested a fourth suspect, Rashad Murphy (30), who was tracked down to an apartment complex. Police believe that Gathright and Murphy were among the three shooters involved in the crime, while Andrews and Chance played significant roles in the incident.

Ongoing investigation

Despite the arrests, police are still searching for a fifth suspect, Davion Murphy. The Tampa Police Department is working with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals to locate him.

What happened on the night of the shooting?

According to reports, Julio Foolio was targeted while celebrating his birthday. After leaving a club, he relocated to a Holiday Inn, where he was ambushed by multiple masked gunmen. Surveillance footage revealed that the assailants fired dozens of rounds into Foolio’s vehicle, tragically resulting in his death and injuring three others.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting ongoing issues of violence that affect many young artists today.

The arrests mark a crucial step in seeking justice for Julio Foolio and his family. As the investigation continues, many are left wondering about the circumstances surrounding his untimely death and the impact of violence in the hip-hop community.

Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops.