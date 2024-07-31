The evolution of Odd Future: Where are they now?

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, the chant “Wolf Gang” echoed through the hip-hop scene, thanks to the iconic Los Angeles-based rap collective, Odd Future. Led by Tyler, the Creator, and featuring talents like Earl Sweatshirt and Frank Ocean, Odd Future revolutionized the music landscape with their unique sound and rebellious spirit.

Breaking through the mainstream

Odd Future burst onto the scene with their debut project, The Odd Future Tape, in 2008, followed by Radical in 2010. Their final compilation, The OF Tape Vol. 2, released in 2012, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, solidifying their status as a force in hip-hop. Despite their initial success, the collective began to evolve as members pursued individual artistic paths, leading to a gradual shift in dynamics.

Individual success stories

Each member of Odd Future has carved out their own niche in the music industry:

Earl Sweatshirt: Renowned for his intricate lyricism, Earl Sweatshirt has established himself as one of rap’s most respected voices.

Tyler, the Creator: A multifaceted artist, Tyler, the Creator continues to push creative boundaries, earning accolades across various artistic disciplines.

Frank Ocean: Evolving into a global superstar, Frank Ocean’s innovative approach to music has garnered him critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

Syd: As a member of The Internet, Syd has introduced a fresh sound to the music scene, showcasing her talent in funk and R&B.

L-Boy: Transitioning from music, L-Boy has made a name for himself as a promising actor, notably in the series “The Bear.”

Spotlight on Casey Veggies

Among the collective, Casey Veggies has maintained a traditional career trajectory. After his time with Odd Future, he signed with Epic Records and released his album Live and Grow in 2015. Although his deal was short-lived, Veggies embraced his independence, releasing Crypto Veggies in 2022 and collaborating on Ten Toes Down in 2023. His playful lyrics and charm continue to resonate with fans.

Brandun DeShay’s journey

Brandun DeShay, a Chicago rapper and producer, has been an influential figure in the Odd Future narrative despite never being an official member. Known for his collaboration on Tyler, the Creator’s Bastard, he later distanced himself from the group. Now performing as Ace Hashimoto, he recently released a new single, “LIKE THAT UHHH,” showcasing his evolving artistry.

As we look ahead to 2024, the legacy of Odd Future remains undeniable. Each member’s journey reflects their unique contributions to hip-hop, proving that while the collective may have transformed, their impact on the genre endures.