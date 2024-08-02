New music Friday: Elijah Blake, A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Future and Veeze

Summer is coming to a close, but the new releases continue. Here are some of the top new music releases for the week of Aug. 2.

Elijah Blake, the award-winning singer-songwriter, has unveiled his latest project, elijah., marking his newest endeavor as an independent artist. This album offers an introspective journey through Blake’s life, chronicling his experiences from childhood to adulthood.

In an interview with rolling out, Blake revealed that one of his greatest challenges as an independent artist is meeting the high expectations of his fanbase, who still anticipate top-tier visuals despite his transition from major-label backing. Notably, the album includes a music video for the single “Ghostbuster.”

Killer Mike released Songs for Sinners & Saints, his follow-up to the Award-winning Michael album.

Big Sean released “On Up,” an open letter to his son.

A$AP Rocky released “HIGHJACK,” which allegedly includes responses to Drake on the back-and-forth the artists have had about Rihanna. Rocky currently dates and has two children with the international pop star and billionaire entrepreneur; Drake used to date her.

Kitschkrieg released “Slow Down,” which features Future, Fridayy and Mariah The Scientist.

Tye Beats released “Wocky Sinner,” which features Veeze.

Boldy James released “Cecil Fielder.”

Calah Lane released “Otherside.”

SAHXL released “DO ME WRONG (Acoustic).”

42 Dugg released “Wrong Right.”

MudBaby Ru released “40 Mo’ Reasons.”

Sugarhill Ddot released “My Baby,” which features Star Bandz.

Muni Long released “Ruined Me.”

LANCO released “You’ll Always Be.”

Ray Chew released “JAM,” which featured Stephanie Mills, MC Lyte, Doug E. Fresh and Kid Capri.

Shenseea released “Work Me Out,” which features Wizkid.

Body Count released “F— What You Heard.”

Kyla Imani released “Chosen.”

Tre’ Rochelle released “It’s About Me.”

Nige released “Don’t Cry.”

Black Hibiscus released “TENSION,” which features Dachelle.

PsiRyn, Kandi Burruss’ new girl group, released “Sober.”

Breez Kennedy released “Wishing It Was Easy.”

Highway released “keep Dat.”

ODUMODUBLVK released “NOT ALL THAT.”

TA Thomas released “Angry.”

Chandler Moore released Chandler Moore: Live in Los Angeles.

Champ Da General released “Big Chicken,” which features Gale Salvo.

Tay B and Lil Baby released “ALL TEN.”

Kev Choice released “God Is In All.”

RennyOnThe1 released “Nod Ya Head.”

J.P. released “Bad Bitty (Remix),” which features NLE Choppa.

TwizzyTwitch released “GO BABY.”

Jordan Adetunji released “KEHLANI REMIX,” which features Kehlani.

MESSIAH! released the villain wins, which features MAVI, Vayda, Niontay and Malaya.

Q Da Fool released “Shining.”

Terror Reid released “NOD YA HEAD!”

Jhené Aiko released “Guidance.”

Samm Henshaw released For Someone Somewhere Who Isn’t Us.