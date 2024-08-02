Rolling Out

New music Friday: Elijah Blake, A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Future and Veeze

Some of the top new releases for Aug. 2

Summer is coming to a close, but the new releases continue. Here are some of the top new music releases for the week of Aug. 2.

Elijah Blake, the award-winning singer-songwriter, has unveiled his latest project, elijah., marking his newest endeavor as an independent artist. This album offers an introspective journey through Blake’s life, chronicling his experiences from childhood to adulthood.


In an interview with rolling out, Blake revealed that one of his greatest challenges as an independent artist is meeting the high expectations of his fanbase, who still anticipate top-tier visuals despite his transition from major-label backing. Notably, the album includes a music video for the single “Ghostbuster.”

YouTube video

Killer Mike released Songs for Sinners & Saints, his follow-up to the Award-winning Michael album.


Big Sean released “On Up,” an open letter to his son.

YouTube video

A$AP Rocky released “HIGHJACK,” which allegedly includes responses to Drake on the back-and-forth the artists have had about Rihanna. Rocky currently dates and has two children with the international pop star and billionaire entrepreneur; Drake used to date her.

YouTube video

Kitschkrieg released “Slow Down,” which features Future, Fridayy and Mariah The Scientist.

YouTube video

Tye Beats released “Wocky Sinner,” which features Veeze.

YouTube video

Boldy James released “Cecil Fielder.”

YouTube video

Calah Lane released “Otherside.”

YouTube video

SAHXL released “DO ME WRONG (Acoustic).”

YouTube video

42 Dugg released “Wrong Right.”

YouTube video

MudBaby Ru released “40 Mo’ Reasons.”

YouTube video

Sugarhill Ddot released “My Baby,” which features Star Bandz.

YouTube video

Muni Long released “Ruined Me.”

YouTube video

LANCO released “You’ll Always Be.”

YouTube video

Ray Chew released “JAM,” which featured Stephanie Mills, MC Lyte, Doug E. Fresh and Kid Capri.

YouTube video

Shenseea released “Work Me Out,” which features Wizkid.

YouTube video

Body Count released “F— What You Heard.”

YouTube video

Kyla Imani released “Chosen.”

YouTube video

Tre’ Rochelle released “It’s About Me.”

YouTube video

Nige released “Don’t Cry.”

YouTube video

Black Hibiscus released “TENSION,” which features Dachelle.

YouTube video

PsiRyn, Kandi Burruss’ new girl group, released “Sober.”

YouTube video

Breez Kennedy released “Wishing It Was Easy.”

YouTube video

Highway released “keep Dat.”

YouTube video

ODUMODUBLVK released “NOT ALL THAT.”

YouTube video

TA Thomas released “Angry.”

YouTube video

Chandler Moore released Chandler Moore: Live in Los Angeles.

Champ Da General released “Big Chicken,” which features Gale Salvo.

YouTube video

Tay B and Lil Baby released “ALL TEN.”

YouTube video

Kev Choice released “God Is In All.”

YouTube video

RennyOnThe1 released “Nod Ya Head.”

YouTube video

J.P. released “Bad Bitty (Remix),” which features NLE Choppa.

YouTube video

TwizzyTwitch released “GO BABY.”

YouTube video

Jordan Adetunji released “KEHLANI REMIX,” which features Kehlani.

YouTube video

MESSIAH! released the villain wins, which features MAVI, Vayda, Niontay and Malaya.

Q Da Fool released “Shining.”

YouTube video

Terror Reid released “NOD YA HEAD!”

YouTube video

Jhené Aiko released “Guidance.”

YouTube video

Samm Henshaw released For Someone Somewhere Who Isn’t Us.

YouTube video
