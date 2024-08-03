Why Jordan Chiles’ long manicure makes her a better gymnast

Jordan Chiles’ long nails make her a better gymnast.

Jordan first started getting acrylic nails when she was 15 but they have grown more elaborate over the years. “I started off really short but as I got used to them, I just started getting them longer.” she said.

The 23-year-old Olympian has caught fans’ eyes in Paris thanks to her lengthy decorated acrylic manicures and she admitted they are “too precious” for her to want to accidentally break or chip a talon, so she focuses even harder on her moves. “It makes me think of the right technique because I’m not trying to fall or break a nail … my nails are too precious and too good looking to be breaking.” speaking on Vogue’s ‘The Run-Through’ podcast, she said.

The gymnast – who has sported square-tipped nails with blue and white crocodile-print French tips and gold accents during the Paris Games – recently admitted her primer, One/Size Secure the Blur Makeup Magnet, is a total beauty must-have when competing. “Primer is very important for me. We sweat, we cry — happy tears, sad tears, whatever it is.” she told Vogue’s ‘Beauty Secrets’ video series.

She also went into detail about her eight-step skincare routine, which involves cleanser, toner, three different serums, moisturizer, sunscreen and eye patches. “We as women always have to be on point, ready, doing this, doing that, looking good. I think it’s very interesting how much women actually enjoy the beauty aspect of things.

“It did take me a while to embrace my beauty. But now that I embrace my beauty, I love it. I love waking up in the morning and doing skin care, I love being able to do my make-up and being able to just enjoy every moment that I am as a woman.” she said.