David Banda selling songwriting sessions for $5K

Madonna‘s son, David Banda, is selling songwriting sessions for $5,000.

The musician is the adoptive son of the music icon, and after recently moving out of his mother’s house to live with his girlfriend, he is making money by selling the opportunity for people to meet him and write songs together, according to The Sun‘s “Bizarre” column.

“Write a song [sic] with me in person, limited time only from 8-28 Sept!” Banda posted on his Instagram account.

“To write a song, excuse my writing,” he added. The musician has also been selling guitar lessons online.

Meanwhile, Banda recently claimed he had been “forced to scavenge for food” since moving out of Madonna’s house.

“I love it. I’m not on my own; I’ve got my girlfriend. But I love it. It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging. It’s fun to be young!” he said during an Instagram Live when asked how he felt about living on his own.

Banda also used his brief update to his followers to confirm that the “Material Girl” hitmaker — who was initially married to Sean Penn from 1985 until 1989 and then to Guy Ritchie 2000 until 2008 — is not currently single and is seeing someone. however, the son did not reveal the partner’s identity.

“Truth be told, she’s not single. She’s dating a guy … That’s her life. She’ll do what she wants to do,” Banda said.