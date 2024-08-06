Rolling Out

Veeze and Victoria Monét electrify the multitudes at Lollapalooza (photos)

The rapper and singer solidified their star statuses at the musical extravaganza in downtown Chicago
Veeze
Veeze (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out.)

A tidal wave of humanity flooded the historic Grant Park in Chicago to eagerly get drenched in a torrential downpour of sounds during the 19th edition of the musical extravaganza known worldwide as Lollapalooza.


Rising rap renegade Veeze charged into his set armed with serious swag and hot lyrics on the IHG Hotels and Resorts Stage during day two of Lolla.


Veeze (Photo by Eddy "Precise" Lamarre for rolling out)
Veeze (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out.)

With the spectacular downtown skyline serving as a picturesque backdrop, the 31-year-old Detroit native, who was born Karon Malcolm Vantrees, captivated the throngs with his lyrical prowess on display via such infectious tracks as “Law n Order” and “GOMD.” He is cementing his growing reputation as hip-hop’s next big star.

Victoria Monét was a showstopper at Lollapalooza. She flexed her versatile vocals and dazzled audiences with an enthralling stage performance.


Victoria Monét (Photo by Eddy "Precise" Lamarre for rolling out)
Victoria Monét (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out.)

Monét, 35, emerged onstage in dramatic fashion, cloaked in a brown pin-striped trench, which she later flung aside to reveal a provocative orange ensemble.

The Atlanta native showed off her powerful chords and versatility, seamlessly transitioning from sought-after songwriter to soothing, sultry soul singer.

Victoria Monét
Victoria Monét (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out.)

Monét’s multifaceted musicianship was evident on the songs “On My Mama” and “Alright.” But it was the “We Might Be Falling In Love” off of her 2020 release, Jaguar, that lit up the already rambunctious crowd.

