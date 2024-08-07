Drake surprises fans with 100 gigs of data, including 3 new songs

Drake has surprised fans by uploading 100 gigabytes of data to a new website — including three new tracks.

On the site, 100gigs.org, there is a folder titled “1_New” containing the tunes “It’s Up,” “Blue Green Red” and “Housekeeping Knows.”

“It’s Up” is a collab with Young Thug and 21 Savage, Drake teams up with Latto on “Housekeeping Knows,” and he goes full dance mode on “Blue Green Red.”

The rap superstar has also provided a new hook for rival Ye West’s 2018 track “Yikes.”

The site is loaded with other content, including unreleased artwork, and is all free to download.

The prolific star recently announced a joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

The 37-year-old rapper and the 31-year-old singer, songwriter and record producer have been working on new music together and are preparing to release an album later this year.

“Once summer over with. Do what you need to do, I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be right there for you,” Drake announced at PARTYNEXTDOOR’s Party and Friends show in Toronto.

Drake also performed “Sweeterman” and “Redemption,” along with “Wah Gwan Delilah,” at the gig.

PARTYNEXTDOOR was the first artist to sign with Drake’s record label OVO Sound, an imprint of Warner Records, in 2013.

The pair have collaborated before on “Come and See Me” ((2016), “Since Way Back” (2017) and “LOYAL” (2019).

PARTYNEXTDOOR also appeared on Drake’s 2015 mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

Back in April, Drake praised PARTYNEXTDOOR 4, by posting a screenshot of the single “No Chill” with the caption.

“This is the proudest I’ve felt. I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it. The only thing that’s important, that has changed my life, is dropping music. I’m not worried about the fame,” PARTYNEXTDOOR told Billboard.