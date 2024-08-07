Lil Woody’s testimony in Young Thug’s YSL trial depends on how he wakes up

The ongoing YSL RICO trial has taken a dramatic turn as Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland’s potential testimony hangs in the balance. The outcome now depends on his personal feelings and readiness to speak in court.

Key developments in the trial

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker presided over a significant session where Lil Woody was questioned about his legal representation. Initially uncertain, it was confirmed that he is still represented by attorney John Melnick.

During a later session, Judge Whitaker posed a crucial question to Woody regarding his willingness to invoke the Fifth Amendment when the jury is recalled. His candid response was, “It depends on how I wake up,” highlighting the unpredictable nature of his testimony.

Background on Lil Woody’s involvement

Woody’s situation is complicated. He was previously held in contempt of court for refusing to answer questions from prosecutors. Despite serving time in prison in 2018, he was granted immunity in exchange for his testimony against Young Thug.

In a previous court appearance, Woody admitted to often providing misleading answers about the 2015 murder of Donovan “Big Nutt” Thomas, claiming he said what he thought authorities wanted to hear to avoid trouble.

The charges against Young Thug

Young Thug, born Jeffrey Lamar Williams, along with 27 other YSL members, was arrested in a 56-count RICO indictment in 2022. He faces serious allegations, including renting a car used in the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr., who was shot in a drive-by incident outside a barbershop in Atlanta.

Trial progress and expectations

Since its commencement in November, the trial has been marked by its complexity, leading many to believe it is unlikely to conclude anytime soon. As the case unfolds, the focus remains on whether Lil Woody will ultimately decide to testify and how his statements will impact the proceedings.

For those following the trial, the next few days will be crucial as the jury is set to be recalled, and the courtroom drama continues to evolve.