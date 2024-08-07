Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens want to start a family

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens “definitely” want to start a family together.

The 27-year-old gymnast and nine-time Olympic medalist — who has already won gold with her USA teammates and individually with the all-around gymnastics title at the Paris Olympics — admitted while she and her NFL star husband “always talk about kids,” they both have their own goals to focus on before settling down in that way.

“Yes, me and Jonathan always talk about kids, and he would have had them yesterday if he could have. Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family. But, yes, that’s definitely in our future,” she told “Today” host Hoda Kotb.

Biles — who won gold in the all-around, vault, floor and team events as well as picking up bronze on the balance beam at the Rio Olympics in 2016 before withdrawing from several events at the Tokyo 2020 games — also reflected on her legacy.

“Someone who loved the sport, had fun doing it and just was authentically herself,” she said about how she would like to be remembered within the sport.

Owens, 28, sparked controversy in December 2023 when he admitted he didn’t know who Biles was when they first met on celebrity dating app Raya in 2020.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” he said on “The Pivot” podcast about whether he considered himself “the catch” in their marriage.

Last month, he addressed the backlash and admitted as well as ignoring social media, he also tries not to respond to trolls.

“I don’t mean to cuss, but like, d—ed if you do, d—ed if you don’t. If you say something, they’re going to say something; if you don’t say something, they’re going to say something. So, just live your life. People are going to talk about you anyway, so you might as well do it the way you want to,” he told Us Weekly magazine.

Biles has defended her husband from the backlash, and admitted she “rolled her eyes and laughed” when she was in the room for the viral moment.

“He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch. … He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him,” she told the “Call Her Daddy” podcast earlier this year.