Discover the best queer fiction books to enrich your reading list

The best queer fiction books often go unnoticed on the shelves of your favorite bookstore. However, articles like this can guide you to some remarkable reads that celebrate LGBTQIA+ representation in literature.

Over the years, the portrayal of LGBTQIA+ individuals in fiction has transformed significantly. These stories not only serve as therapeutic outlets for readers but also allow authors to create relatable worlds. In the past, LGBTQIA+ themes were often relegated to educational contexts, overshadowed by negative stereotypes and discriminatory narratives. But as society has evolved, so too has the literature, with more writers crafting narratives that highlight the struggles and triumphs of the queer community.

Top queer fiction books you need to read

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

This bestselling novel follows the enemies-to-lovers romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry of the United Kingdom. After a public altercation, they must pretend to be friends for the media, but their relationship quickly evolves into something deeper. The book’s film adaptation was released in 2023, featuring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez.

The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris

Set during the Civil War, this Oprah’s Book Club pick tells the story of two Black brothers, Prentiss and Landry, who gain their freedom and seek to reunite with their mother. The novel also explores the forbidden relationship between two gay soldiers, highlighting the complexities of love and identity during a tumultuous time.

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers

This novel follows Grace Porter, a 28-year-old PhD student who impulsively marries a woman in Las Vegas. As she navigates her unexpected marriage and her father’s expectations, Grace embarks on a journey of self-discovery and fulfillment.

Real Life by Brandon Taylor

In this coming-of-age story, Wallace, a gay Black student from Alabama, faces the challenges of attending a predominantly white university. Taylor’s poignant narrative explores themes of identity, belonging and the complexities of being a queer man in a Midwestern town.

Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan

This YA contemporary romance features Morgan, a teenage track star who transfers to a new high school. There, she meets Ruby, an openly-queer athlete. As their relationship develops, Ruby grapples with her feelings about coming out and embracing her true self.

