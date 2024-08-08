Kevin Hart speaks out about feud with Michael Jordan

Kevin Hart insists his Michael Jordan feud came from a joke that was meant to be “all in fun.”

The comedian made a joke aimed at the former basketball player during a stand-up routine. Later, Hart claimed the sports star “had an attitude” about it.

When “Extra” asked about the feud, he said, “Comedy is comedy … It’s all jokes; it’s all in fun.”

The “Night School” star recently noted that he didn’t “care” about what Jordan thought about him.

Speaking on the “YeeTea” YouTube series, he said, “I don’t give a s—! I could care less. I can f—ing care less. I’m at a point in my life where it’s very hard to bother me. I’m 45 years old and it’s not about the progression of life. You get to the point where little things don’t matter. I’m not the same person I once was.”

Hart recently explained that the feud with the NBA star was ignited when he did a set for Jordan at a special event and picked on him for entering the room late.

Hart said, “Michael’s had an attitude with me for years because I hosted a celebrity event for him and he came in late. I saw him coming in late [and] I hit him with [a joke]. It was quick. It was all in fun. I don’t know where it came from …”

Hart, whose joke initially centered on how high Jordan’s pants were on his waist, made the gag almost a decade ago but the tension is still apparent and he previously insisted that he couldn’t be the only one who noticed the humor in the situation.

Speaking on “Jimmy Kimmel, Live!,” Hart said, “I was like, ‘Man, what age do you get to where it’s OK to wear your pants that high and nobody addresses it? […] You’re telling me I’m the only one that thinks Mike’s pants are past the legal limit for waist?’ “