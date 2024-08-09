Rolling out presents Enitan Bereola II elevating conscious culture with Genesis

Rolling out is proud to present a compelling feature on the dynamic and multifaceted entrepreneur, Enitan Bereola II. A trailblazer at the intersections of storytelling, art and technology, Bereola’s journey is a testament to the power of vision and creativity. As a bestselling author and award-winning visionary, his influence spans from the pages of his books, cherished by the Obamas and Oprah Winfrey, to the innovative campaigns and cultural touchstones he crafts through his agency, SAINT MILES®. Bereola’s recent collaboration with Genesis is not just another commercial endeavor; it is a narrative brought to life, reflecting his dedication to authentic storytelling and impeccable design. Join us as we delve into the mind of a man who is redefining what it means to be a modern-day Renaissance figure, and see how Genesis aligns with his personal brand, blending functionality with art in a way that captivates and inspires.

What was your initial reaction to the creative vision behind the Genesis commercial, and how do you feel it aligned with your personal brand and style?

Finally! Storytelling is central to my identity. In the Yoruba language, my name, Enitan, literally means someone with a story to tell. There are stories on my journey of travels that remain untold. More often than not, my private experiences are more storied and impactful than the public narrative. Spend a day with me, and you’ll witness miracles in motion. I can write a whole book about the book! So when I was approached by Genesis for the well-written commercial, it was an immediate yes! I’ve got a story to tell.

Watering is the final transition point between what is concealed and what is revealed. The creative vision behind the Genesis commercial plants my personal brand in good soil providing room for a new narrative to bloom.

How does the design reflect your own tastes in design and aesthetics? Are there specific features of the Genesis GV80 that resonate with you?

I’m a simple man. I’m satisfied with the best. The best design is functional. It’s an art form that communicates ease of use and is easy on the eyes. Design reflects where we’ve been, where we are, or where we’re going. There is a direct connection between design and destination, and the Genesis GV80 serves elegance in transition.

The GV80 honors the space between almost and not yet — moving me from one place to the next without compromising the momentum of progress. Like the SAINT MILES® brand, Genesis exudes discreet luxury. Its executive exterior is elevated, and its elusive interior is exquisite. There’s something about under-promising and over-delivering that gets me every time and sustains customer loyalty.

How do design, style and creativity influence your personal brand and the content you create?

It starts with good taste. A curiosity for beauty informs my style and all good design solves problems. Creativity is the process in which I apply style to design. I leverage all three to communicate a proposition to the masses. My style, my creativity, and my design are all tools to express my beliefs to say something with conviction.

In your opinion, why is good design important in everyday products, whether it’s fashion, tech, or cars?

Good design is the ultimate communicator. Good design boasts comfort in a chair and screams structure in a suit. Thoughtful design makes tech more user-friendly and makes vehicles feel durably beautiful. Genesis is your ally in aesthetics and armor.

What do you look for in a brand when deciding whether they’re an ideal partner?

Alignment. Authenticity. We must be on the same page. I require space to be myself and don’t compromise the truth. I’ve turned down 50K deals and 100K+ partnerships because the opportunities didn’t sit well with my soul. I pray before accepting any agreement. I want to look back on a deal 100 years from now and it all makes sense.

Can you walk us through your creative process when working on a creative campaign or writing a book?

It starts with conviction. There must be something strong enough to say that physically moves me from idea to ideation to action. It’s almost involuntary — like something I must do … something I must get out … something I must say. Without conviction, I’m quick to say no and slow to say yes. Only the Holy Spirit moves me.

Once it’s a go, it’s on! Creativity is a train that doesn’t stop. It’s no respecter of time, and doesn’t quit until the dream is real. Be kind to yourself through the creative process. Don’t compromise on self-care.

This isn’t your first time collaborating with rolling out. Can you speak to your experience working with the team and how you see the brand show up in Black culture?

Ah, man, rolling out is family. It’s like playing for the home team every time we connect. Munson [Steed] is a mentor and Terrance [Pratt] is a creative partner. Beyond business, we build in real life about real things. We talk family, finance, art, dreams, God, ideas — everything. I trust their presence in Black culture because we live Black culture. We reflect Black culture. We respect Black culture. We are Black culture.

How did your HBCU experience at FAMU help you hone your creative and cultural insights?

Attending FAMU was my first time living away from home. Naturally, there were challenges I had to overcome. Culturally, creativity is how we survived. It’s innately in us.

I rode a scooter to class in order to avoid the scorching sun and high hills of the south. A few folks laughed as they sweated in late to class. A lot of young women wanted to ride my scooter. In response, scooter sales went up in Tallahassee, and I started seeing more male students with them on campus. Problem solved.

I remember wearing a blazer with jeans and sneakers to transition from business meetings to class without needing to go home and change. My roommate laughed. A month later, Usher wore a similar outfit in his “Yeah” video. Needless to say, my roommate eventually asked me to borrow the outfit. Problem solved.

One final example is the summer of 2005 when I wore a white V-neck tee to a college barbecue. A handful of students laughed. Later that summer, Bow Wow wore a V-neck in his music video and suddenly students around campus started wearing V-necks. Problem solved.

“Because We Met” highlights the professional journey from college to post-grad professional life. How have your experiences as a FAMU graduate spawned into career or business opportunities?

In college, I networked horizontally. I was consciously aware of the massive talent I was surrounded by. It was a utopian dream. It’s no surprise that my alumni network now spans from politicians to CEOs, directors, artists, owners, and everything in between. It is a guarantee that if I need something to get done, I don’t have to go outside of my FAMU network. We’ve moved mountains together. The danger is that we understand the power we collectively possess.