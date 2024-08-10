André 3000 reflects on Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s feud

In a recent interview with Crack Magazine, legendary rapper André 3000 opened up about the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, expressing his concerns about the implications of such rivalries in today’s hip-hop landscape.

André reflected on the evolution of rap battles. He reminisced about the days when rap battles were simple contests among kids in the park. Today, he noted, the stakes are much higher.

Kendrick Lamar’s shout-out

André also discussed Kendrick Lamar’s recent verse on the track “Like That,” featuring Future and Metro Boomin. In the song, Lamar pays homage to André, rapping, “If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t André 3K.” André acknowledged the significance of this shout-out, expressing his happiness at receiving one at his age.

He further elaborated on the line, admitting that he has also been contemplating similar themes in his own work, but Lamar did it first.

The competitive nature of hip-hop

Despite his reservations about the feud, André understands that competition is inherent in hip-hop. He noted that many lyrics are the result of having feelings. This candid acknowledgment highlights the emotional depth that often accompanies lyrical battles.

Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us,” has made waves, debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart and currently sitting at No. 3. Many fans and critics believe that Lamar has emerged victorious in his ongoing battle with Drake.

As the hip-hop community continues to watch this rivalry unfold, André 3000’s insights remind us of the complexities and emotional stakes involved in the world of rap.