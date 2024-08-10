Zoë Kravitz dazzles in Saint Laurent at ‘Blink Twice’ premiere

Zoë Kravitz is making waves in the fashion world with her stunning appearance at the premiere of her directorial debut, Blink Twice. The actress and director showcased her sophisticated style in a breathtaking black gown designed by Saint Laurent, proving that black is not just for winter.

Elegant design with a touch of edginess

The gown featured crescent moon slits on the sides, offering a glimpse of her shoulder blades, while the perfectly tailored length added an air of elegance. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Kravitz paired the dress with minimal accessories and bold red lipstick, creating a look that felt both natural and striking.

Jewelry that complements

To elevate her ensemble, Kravitz adorned herself with star-shaped earrings from Jessica McCormack, perfectly complementing the sophisticated vibe of her outfit. This premiere marked a significant moment for Kravitz, making her choice of attire all the more meaningful.

A fashion icon

As a muse and ambassador for Saint Laurent, Kravitz consistently captivates audiences with her fashion choices. Earlier this year, she was seen in a sheer brown sheath dress and a translucent black frock, both styled by Mukamal. These outfits highlight her love for intricate detailing and her ability to disrupt traditional red carpet norms.

Zoë Kravitz is not just a star; she is a fashionable disruptor, redefining red carpet style with her unique choices. Her appearance at the Blink Twice premiere is yet another testament to her status as a trendsetter in the fashion industry.