Ayesha Curry and Draymond Green involved in confrontation with Paris police

On Aug. 10, 2024, Ayesha Curry and Draymond Green found themselves in a troubling situation with the Paris police while attending the Olympic men’s basketball final. This incident unfolded as Ayesha’s husband, Stephen Curry, led Team USA to a gold medal victory against France.

The incident

As Ayesha Curry, Green and Curry’s mother-in-law, Sonya, attempted to leave an undisclosed location in Paris, they were confronted by police officers who refused to allow them to return to their vehicle. Footage shared on YouTube by Hollywood Fix captures Curry visibly distressed, wiping away tears while holding her newborn, Caius, and standing beside her 6-year-old son, Canon.

Confrontation with police

In the video, Sonya and Green can be seen trying to reason with the officers. Sonya urged the police to stop addressing her as madam and instead asked for assistance. Despite their explanations about the vehicle’s location, the police maintained their stance, citing security restrictions due to the French President’s presence.

As tensions escalated, Ayesha Curry’s emotional state became evident. The translator present communicated the officers’ apologies for the delay, but Green pressed for answers regarding the police’s refusal to allow them to leave. He highlighted the gravity of the situation and the concerns raised about the treatment of the Curry family.

Public reaction

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many users highlighting issues of anti-Blackness and systemic racism in policing. These comments reflect a growing awareness and critique of racial dynamics in public spaces, even for high-profile individuals.

Despite the media coverage surrounding this incident, the Currys have yet to issue a public statement. This encounter raises important questions about the treatment of Black individuals, particularly in foreign countries, and the broader implications of racism in society.

As discussions continue, it is essential to recognize the experiences of those affected and advocate for change in how policing is conducted globally.