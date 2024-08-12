‘Wayne Brady: The Family Remix’ explores unorthodox household on reality show

Wayne Brady, arguably the preeminent multihyphenate of this generation, stars in an engrossing reality TV series, “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.” Brady remains best friends with his ex-wife and business partner, Mandie Taketa. They co-parent their 21-year-old daughter, Maile Brady, and run their production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative. Jason Michael Fordham, Mandie’s life partner since 2009, is the family’s cinematography and post-production expert. The show airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on Freeform.