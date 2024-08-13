Janet Jackson uses trampoline workouts to stay tour-ready

Janet Jackson gets in shape for her tours by singing on a trampoline.

The singer has spilled her secrets about getting fit for her huge tours as she prepares to bring her “Together Again” jaunt to the U.K. and Europe.

“I used to hear that Destiny’s Child would run on treadmills and try and sing at the same time?” guest host Scott Mills said on BBC Radio 2’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.”

“Yeah, that’s how you condition yourself. You run on a treadmill,” Jackson — who has son Eissa Al Mana with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana — said. “Another way is a trampoline. That’s how you [get into] condition — singing and getting your heart rate up and being able to move and sing at the same time.”

“So have you been on a trampoline before go?” Mills then asked.

“Yeah, I have two trampolines in my house, actually, for this purpose,” Jackson replied. Well, one is for my baby, and one is for me. He took the first one I got, so I had to get another for myself.”

“Yeah, it’s a lot of energy. And it’s just back-to-back to back-to-back to back-to-back — the whole show, and it’s two hours,” she continued.

As well as the high energy, the “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” hitmaker has many costume changes. She revealed she has three people assisting her backstage.

“Well, I have three people helping me, actually: someone at my feet that’s changing my shoes, and someone that’s changing and I also help myself,” she said.

And even then, sometimes it’s a race against time.

“Sometimes I have not cleared the audience from seeing me, you run as quickly as you can to your quick change. And there were times when I had to undress a little bit before I got to my quick change, or I would not have made the change in time. So you start to unzip … I mean, you don’t take anything off, but you start to unzip things to make it go a little quicker,” Jacksone added.