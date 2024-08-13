Simone Biles’ mother begs for forgiveness for giving her up for adoption

Simone Biles’ biological mother said she is patiently awaiting the time when her daughter, the most decorated Olympic gymnast in U.S. history, reaches out and forgives her.

The mother, Shanon Biles, explained in an interview with the Daily Mail that she had to give her five children up for adoption, including Simone, due to rampant drug and alcohol abuse that rendered her unable to care for them.

When her life spiraled out of control, Shanon initially lost her children to foster care. Then Shanon’s father, Ronald, and his wife, Nellie, stepped in to legally adopt three of them, including Simone.

The Daily Mail reports that Shanon’s two elder children, a daughter, Ashley, and a son, Tevin, were taken in by Ronald’s sister.

“It took me six years before I saw my children again. I was respecting my dad to let the kids transition. He felt that was the best thing for them,” the 52-year-old told the newspaper.

“It was hard to give up my kids, but I had to do what I had to do. I wasn’t able to care for them. I was still using, and [my father Ronald Biles] didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t right.”

Because she has little to no contact with Simone, Shanon was unable to be a part of the major moments in her daughter’s life. This includes Simone’s wedding and participation in the Paris Olympics, where she won another gold medal and became the most decorated gymnast ever.

Shanon said she has recovered and has remained clean since 2022. She generates income by working as a clerk at a local Save-A-Lot. Though she is on the other side of that nightmarish addiction life, the mother said she is not delusional in thinking that she has conquered her demons forever.

“I am a recovering addict and will always be an addict. But there’s a way [to recovery],” said Shanon. “You have to learn to stay away from people, places and things. Change your routine and live your life. Live your best life.”

Shanon insisted that she is “not the person [she] used to be” and wants her children to see it in person.

Even though Shanon has Simone’s telephone number, she said she won’t call her daughter. She chooses to remain patient and hopes the famous gymnast will one day give her a ring.

“I want her to reach out to me. She’s 27 now. She’s married. I would have liked to have been a part of that, but I just have to wait for her,” Shanon said. “You can’t push anybody. It hasn’t happened yet, but I have patience. I’m waiting on her.”