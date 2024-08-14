Charles Barkley turned down over $100M to stay with TNT Sports

In a recent revelation, Charles Barkley disclosed that he left at least $100 million on the table by opting to remain with TNT Sports, the network behind the beloved show “Inside the NBA.” During an appearance on “The Dan LeBatard Show,” Barkley shared insights into his decision-making process and the importance of his team.

Why Barkley stayed with TNT Sports

Barkley, a prominent on-air sports personality for over 25 years, explained that while several networks offered him lucrative deals, his primary concern was the job security of his colleagues at TNT Sports. This commitment to his team ultimately outweighed the financial incentives presented by other networks.

A great feeling of free agency

Reflecting on the free agency period, Barkley described it as a great feeling and expressed gratitude to the networks that reached out to him. Despite the tempting offers, his loyalty to his team prevailed. He confirmed that he would honor his 10-year, $210 million contract extension signed in 2022, even after TNT lost the NBA broadcasting rights.

Barkley’s commitment to his team

In a heartfelt statement, Barkley emphasized his love for his TNT Sports family. He looks forward to continuing his work with them on existing shows and new projects in the future.

Charles Barkley’s decision to stay with TNT Sports, despite the financial sacrifices, highlights the importance of loyalty and camaraderie in the workplace. His commitment to his colleagues is an inspiring reminder of the value of putting people first in an industry often driven by profit.