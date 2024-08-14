Erica Mena calls out Safaree over new charity initiative

Erica Mena has publicly criticized her ex-husband Safaree after he announced his new purpose in life is to give back to the community. The drama unfolded on social media, where Mena expressed her concerns about Safaree’s commitment to their children amid his charitable endeavors.

Safaree’s new purpose

In a recent video shared by The Shade Room, Safaree was seen walking in Kingston, Jamaica, where he discussed his desire to give back. He mentioned that during his visits to Jamaica, he often gives money to those in need and now wants to expand his efforts.

Safaree also announced plans for The Safaree Foundation to host a community treat giveback event in Kingston before the school year starts, highlighting the need for school supplies and other essentials for local children.

Erica Mena’s reaction

Upon hearing about Safaree’s initiative, Mena took to social media to voice her concerns. In a series of videos, she accused Safaree of neglecting their children, Legend and Safire, while trying to portray himself as a caring individual through his charity work.

Mena revealed that she felt guilty for missing her daughter’s first day of pre-k due to work commitments, while Safaree was busy promoting his charitable efforts.

Ongoing tensions

The tension between the former couple has been escalating since July, when Safaree referred to his breakup with Nicki Minaj as the biggest struggle he’s faced, sparking confusion among fans who felt he should have mentioned his divorce from Mena instead.

Mena responded by highlighting Safaree’s lack of involvement in their children’s lives, stating he often goes months without checking in on them.

In a later incident, Mena accused Safaree of neglecting their children’s grooming while they were in his care, further intensifying the public feud.

As of now, Safaree has not publicly addressed Mena’s latest accusations. The ongoing drama between the former couple raises questions about the balance between personal responsibilities and public personas, especially when it comes to parenting.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as Mena and Safaree navigate their co-parenting journey amid public scrutiny.