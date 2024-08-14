Why Halle Berry won’t help her children succeed in Hollywood

Halle Berry won’t help her children get a break in Hollywood.

The 53-year-old actress insisted that if her kids — Nahla Ariela, 16, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry and Maceo-Robert, 10, whose father is Halle’s ex-husband Olivier Martinez — want to follow in her footsteps in showbiz, they shouldn’t expect any help from her.

“I would tell them, do it the way I did it. I had no nepotism. Nobody helped me. I had to learn from the ground up. They would have to do it the same way.

“They would have to go pay their dues, learn a craft, work hard, and make it on their own for themselves. That way it’s always theirs. Nobody takes it away. That’s what they would have to do,” she told People. said.

Meanwhile, Berry revealed she gained “cool points” for introducing her daughter to Mark Wahlberg.

Berry and Wahlberg co-star in the new movie The Union and Berry explained why Nahla is a big fan of the actor.

“Well, I got cool points when I introduced my daughter to Mark, because she loves Daddy’s Home. That’s one of her favorite movies. So when I got to introduce her to Mark, I think it was the first time in my whole career where she said, ‘Oh, you know Mark Wahlberg? OK, you’re cool.’

“I’ve met some really amazing people, but she happened to be a big fan of his,” Berry said.

“Doing anything with Halle is very easy but also an absolute joy. Pretty much any guy or gal would do anything to win her over, so it was certainly easy when it came to me basically following her like a puppy,” Wahlberg, 53, told Entertainment Weekly about working with Berry.