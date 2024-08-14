Lil Baby showcases his luxurious Atlanta bachelor pad

Rapper Lil Baby is giving fans an exclusive look at his stunning Atlanta bachelor pad, recently featured in Architectural Digest. In a captivating video, the 29-year-old artist takes viewers on a tour of his extensively renovated mansion, designed in collaboration with Georgia-based interior designer Annysa LaMantia.

A dream home realized

In the video, Lil Baby emphasizes the house’s transformation, stating that it looked nothing like it does now when he first purchased it. He and his designer, LaMantia, gutted the whole house and brought it back to life. The rapper expresses his aspiration for unique living spaces, noting his aspiration to have a crazy house.

Design for entertainment and relaxation

The mansion is designed for both entertaining guests and relaxation. It features an open floor plan that seamlessly connects the living room, kitchen and pool area. According to LaMantia, the house is designed to have zones for all types of entertaining, from a movie theater to a pool.

Custom creations and luxurious features

LaMantia, who has worked with notable clients like Khalid and Bobby Valentino, crafted custom pieces for the home, including an exquisite Italian marble dining table and a stylish couch. Lil Baby also showcases personalized closets filled with tour outfits, jerseys and sneakers, and an overflow closet for items that don’t fit in his other residences.

Opulent amenities

The primary suite is nothing short of luxurious, featuring an infinity couch, an Italian-imported bathtub, and a cozy fireplace in the bathroom. The theater room is adorned with movie posters, including one for his documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby.

A family oasis

Outside, the backyard boasts a pool, jacuzzi and a basketball court where Lil Baby enjoys quality time with his kids and friends. Despite spending more time in his Miami home, he cherishes his Atlanta residence, describing it as an oasis after being on the road.

A personal reflection

In a heartfelt moment, Lil Baby reflects on his achievements, stating that his home is one of the things that shows how far he’s come. The rapper’s Atlanta bachelor pad is not just a home; it’s a testament to his journey and success.

For a closer look at Lil Baby’s luxurious lifestyle, watch his “Open Door” tour video.