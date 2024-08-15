Detroit judge faces backlash for handcuffing student on courtroom field trip

A recent field trip to a Detroit courtroom took a shocking turn when a judge handcuffed a 16-year-old student for allegedly dozing off during a trial. Judge Kenneth King defended his actions, stating that the student’s attitude was unacceptable and warranted a strong response.

What happened in the courtroom?

The incident occurred during a field trip organized by the nonprofit The Greening of Detroit, which aimed to educate students about the legal system. Before the trial began, King noticed the girl falling asleep and warned her she would be removed if it happened again. He later claimed that her attitude was disrespectful.

In a controversial move, the judge ordered the girl to wear a jail uniform and sit in lock-up. A video of the incident shows her in handcuffs while King recounted the events, telling her that he tried to wake her up, but she didn’t care. He then told her that when he went to sleep that night, she would be sitting in the juvenile detention facility.

Judge King’s justification

In an interview with 7 News Detroit, King explained that his frustration stemmed not from the student’s sleepiness but from her perceived disrespect. He emphasized that he wanted to demonstrate the seriousness of courtroom conduct.

Although he later released the student, he had the other students vote on whether she should be sent to a juvenile facility. King noted that many kids in such facilities are not necessarily bad but may be dealing with mental health issues.

Community reaction and criticism

The nonprofit organization accompanying the students expressed concern over the judge’s actions, stating that the girl was traumatized by the experience. Chairperson Marissa Ebersole Wood confirmed they had spoken to the girl’s parents about the incident.

Despite the backlash, King remained unapologetic, claiming his intention was to create a real experience for the student. He referred to his actions as his version of a “Scared Straight” program, aimed at deterring youth from future misbehavior.

This incident has sparked a broader conversation about the treatment of youth in the legal system and the appropriateness of disciplinary actions taken by authority figures. As communities continue to discuss the implications of such actions, it remains crucial to consider the impact on young individuals and their perception of the justice system.