Kim Kardashian reveals her kids are trying to set her up on dates

Kim Kardashian’s children are trying to set her up on dates.

The reality TV star — who has kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West — has confirmed she is single after dating Pete Davidson and being linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. However, her children are desperate to play matchmaker.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up — like, they’re ready now, and I’m not,” she said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“They’re so particular. Like, they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with like any basketball player or soccer player. And I’m, like, ‘If you only knew,'” the business owner said.

Kardashian — who was famously married to former basketball star Kris Humphries for just 72 days in 2011 — admitted her kids even have “lists” of potential partners.

“Some of my kids want me to be with streamers,” she said. “Like, they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up. And I’m, like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.'”

Kardashian previously revealed she ended a relationship with a mystery ex-boyfriend — who she did not name — when they “got in the way” of her career plans.

“When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, ‘You’re getting in my way, and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule,” she stated during last month’s season finale of “The Kardashians.”

“I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships. Like when [redacted] would tell me, ‘You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?’ I’m, like, ‘Get out of here!’ That was the beginning of the end,” she said.

When it comes to her work life, Kardashian announced this week she has signed a first-look deal with Disney’s 20th Television to develop scripted shows.

“I’m incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, relevant, from my own experiences and those familiar to me,” she said in a statement.