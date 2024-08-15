Nadeska Alexis responds to Elliott Wilson saying she shouldn’t be on media list

Elliott Wilson has been on a run of hip-hop media hot takes. One of his latest takes? Nadeska Alexis shouldn’t be on this year’s Complex Hip-Hop Media Power List.

Wilson discussed the list with DJ Vlad when Alexis’ name came up. A veteran journalist, Alexis is one of the faces of Apple Music and has kept her takes strictly about music, from her critiques to her compliments. As a woman in the industry, she provides valuable insights and frequently grounds her male colleagues during music discussions.

However, Vlad’s argument was her content doesn’t go viral enough for her to be on the list.

“I’m not taking away from her actual skill at the job that she does, but this is the power list,” Vlad said. “So, you have to make an impact. Your stuff has to go viral. Millions of people have to see it, you have to see it on other platforms.”

While Wilson defended Alexis’ skills as a traditional journalist, he ultimately agreed with Vlad.

Alexis took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to the headline.

“‘Everyday Struggle’ taught me that all the drama and negativity that comes with ‘competing’ in rap media isn’t for me,” Alexis posted. “I’m cool on the lists; y’all can have it. I can barely even force myself onto social media. Let me just run my slow and steady marathon in peace.”

Alexis then said she’s on vacation with her family right now, and it’s something she never imagined she’d be able to do when she grew up as a child.

“I’m proud of my f—– self!!” Alexis posted.

Some of Wilson’s takes include publicly calling out Nicki Minaj and Drake for going on platforms like Kai Cenat’s and Bobbi Althoff’s instead of more traditional media platforms like his or “The Breakfast Club.” In 2023, Complex released its first hip-hop media power list, which listed Wilson at No. 8. Wilson made that a take, too, by taking issue with that ranking and began calling himself the GOAT of hip-hop media due to his longevity and current prominence.

This year, Complex moved Wilson into the top five — a position Charlamagne Tha God didn’t agree with. He said between the last list and this year’s list, the main things people have discussed about Wilson are his grievances with the current state of hip-hop media and the lack of respect he gets in the field. Wilson and Tha God have gone back and forth about his spot on the list for the past month.

Wilson has also turned down opportunities to come on Tha God’s podcast or “The Breakfast Club” to discuss the debate over the airwaves.