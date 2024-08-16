Dr. Marlon Gray’s mission is to revolutionize behavioral health

In the latest episode of Equity in Focus, host Kevin E. Hooks sits down with Marlon Gray, who holds an Ed.D. in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California and an M.S. in Management: Strategy & Leadership from Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business and is a pioneering entrepreneur whose work is reshaping the landscape of behavioral health. Gray’s journey from a challenging upbringing in Queens, New York, to founding Empower U, a groundbreaking initiative in mental health and wellness, is a testament to the power of resilience and purpose. This interview delves into Gray’s experiences, the motivations behind his work and the impact he continues to have on communities in need.

A foundation of strength and resilience

Gray’s story is deeply rooted in his early years growing up in the tri-state area. Despite facing the harsh realities of an anti-achievement culture and the struggles of being a first-generation Guyanese American, Gray attributes his resilience to the strong values instilled by his parents. They taught him the importance of working harder to be seen and always remembering where he came from. This foundational strength — coupled with influential mentors and coaches — helped him navigate the challenges of his youth.

Reflecting on his time as a student and an athlete, Gray emphasized the critical role of educators and community figures who went beyond academic instruction to check in on his well-being. One such individual, Miss Geraldine Pincus, made a lasting impact by recognizing the emotional turmoil he was experiencing and offering much-needed support. This early recognition of the importance of mental and emotional health would later inform Gray’s approach to behavioral health.

The birth of Empower U

Dr. Gray’s journey into the world of behavioral health was not just a professional choice but a personal mission. Drawing from his own experiences of anger and frustration as a youth, he founded Empower U to address the root causes of these emotions in others. Empower U is built on the belief that mental health care should be accessible, culturally relevant and deeply empathetic. The organization recruits and trains individuals who have lived experience in overcoming mental health challenges, equipping them with the skills to help others on their wellness journey.

Gray’s emphasis on culturally relatable therapy is a cornerstone of Empower U’s mission. By matching individuals with therapists who understand their cultural background and personal struggles, Empower U fosters a more effective and compassionate approach to mental health care. This method not only helps clients feel seen and understood but also works to destigmatize mental health within marginalized communities.

Educating and empowering communities

Education is at the heart of Gray’s vision for Empower U. He stresses the importance of seeking information and breaking down the barriers of stigma, particularly in communities of color. Empower U strives to be a learning organization that not only supports individuals in their mental health journeys but also educates the broader community on the importance of mental wellness.

Gray highlights the need for greater awareness and education around neurodiversity, particularly in the Black community. By providing resources and support for families dealing with conditions like autism, Empower U is helping to expand the understanding of what it means to be neurodiverse and the valuable contributions these individuals can make to society.

A vision for the future

Looking ahead, Gray envisions a world where everyone — regardless of their background — has access to the tools and support they need to thrive mentally and emotionally. His hope for Empower U is to continue building a strong community that supports its members at every stage of their wellness journey. This vision extends beyond just mental health care; it encompasses the creation of a more inclusive and empathetic society.

Gray’s final message to young professionals seeking to enter the field of behavioral health is simple yet profound: find your “why.” He encourages them to pursue their passion with purpose, reminding them that success will follow when they align their work with their intrinsic motivation to help others.

AI assisted in summarizing this episode of Equity in Focus.