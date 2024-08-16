Halle Berry reveals her secret to slowing down the aging process

Halle Berry cuts out sugar to slow down the aging process.

The 58-year-old actress was diagnosed with diabetes in her late teens and explained that because she has had to cut out sugar for most of her life, it has actually been to the benefit of her complexion.

“It’s hard work and you have to work at it. It’s a lifestyle. I think being diagnosed with diabetes when I was 19 years old has kept me away from the number one aging substance, which is sugar,” she told “E! News.”

The Oscar-winning star also noted that getting enough sleep helps her maintain a youthful appearance.

“I think … managing to get enough rest, prioritizing your sleep and your health and your well-being is important. And it’s hard to do that sometimes,” she added.

Meanwhile, the actress celebrated her 58th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and she marked the occasion with a natural selfie as she reflected on her life and thanked fans for their support over the years.

At the same time, she noted she has learned that “less is more” now that she has reached this stage in her life.

“At 58, I’ve learned that less is more! Thank you all for riding with me all these years!” she captioned the post on Instagram.

Her boyfriend, Van Hunt, shared a sweet post in honor of Berry’s big day as he commented on the way their relationship continues to blossom.

“Happy birthday to you. no one sees the commitment. the wear and tear. but i am proud to say I do — as our love goes and grows,” he wrote on his own page.