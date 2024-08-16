Rolling Out

New music Friday: Mary J. Blige, Tinashe, YG, Gucci Mane, Chance the Rapper

Here are some of the top new music releases for the week
Mary J. Blige after a ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson)
Mary J. Blige after a ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)

Here are some of the top new music releases for the week of Aug. 16.


Mary J. Blige released “Breathing,” which features Fabolous.


YouTube video

Fresh off her biggest hit in a decade with the single “Nasty,” Tinashe, now an independent artist, is striking while the iron is hot by releasing Quantum Baby, an eight-track project.

YouTube video

YG released JUST RE’D UP 3, an album that features the likes of Mustard, Kalan.FrFr, Lil Yachty, Babyface Ray, Mozzy, Ty Dolla $ign, Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, Larry June and Saweetie among other artists.


YouTube video

Gucci Mane released Greatest of All Trappers (Gangsta Grillz Edition), which features JT.

YouTube video

Chance the Rapper and Joey Purp released “Bad Boys 2 (2024).”

YouTube video

Lil Yachty and Veeze released “Sorry Not Sorry.”

YouTube video

Big Sean and The Alchemist released “Together Forever.”

YouTube video

Bb Trickz released “Pharrell,” which features KARRAHBOOO.

YouTube video

Laila! released the music video for “Not My Problem.” The teenage artist also announced the release date for her debut album, Gap Year, on Sept. 6.

YouTube video

Cash Cobain officially released “PROBLEM,” the flip of Laila!’s “Not My Problem,” which features Fabolous, Kenzo B, Big Sean, Lay Bankz, Luh Tyler, Anycia, Chow Lee, Kaliii, 6LACK, Flo Milli, YN Jay, FLEE, Don Q and Rob49.

YouTube video

38 Spesh released Mother & G–, a 10-song album that features the likes of Lloyd Banks, Method Man and Benny the Butcher.

YouTube video

Lupe Fiasco released “Shrink.”

YouTube video

Russ released “BREAK!”

YouTube video

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars released “D– With A Smile.”

YouTube video

Coco Jones released “Sweep It Up.”

YouTube video

Fivio Foreign released “ONBOA47RD,” which features Kodak Black and a sample of Donald Trump speaking at an event.

YouTube video

Tory Lanez released “F&V.”

YouTube video

Rylo Rodriguez released “85 Cutlass.”

YouTube video

NoCap released Before I Disappear Again, a 23-track album that features artists like Rylo Rodriguez, French Montana, Quavo, Sleepy Hallow and SoFaygo.

YouTube video

Diamond D released The Diam Piece 3: Initium, which features KRS-One, Torae, 38 Spesh and Bonecrusher.

Lord Sko and Stakik Selektah released “Lesson Learned.”

YouTube video

Jae Skeese released Ground Level, a 12-track album that features Big K.R.I.T., Sauce Walka, Lloy, Dave East and Jay Worthy.

YouTube video

Monaleo and Rob49 released “Don Who Leo (Añejo Remix).”

YouTube video

Thisizlondon released “PINACOLADA,” which features Ayra Starr and 6LACK.

YouTube video

DJ Snake and Fridayy released “Complicated.”

YouTube video

Peggy Gou released “Find the Way.”

YouTube video

Thutmose released “Lagos 2 Vegas.”

YouTube video

WanMor released “The One.”

YouTube video

OMB Peezy released “Hallways to Highways.”

YouTube video

Big Moochie Grape released “Send Em A Message.”

YouTube video

Tre Loaded released LOADED, a 12-song album.

YouTube video

Chase Shakur released “Passenger Seat Princess,” which features Destin Laurel.

YouTube video

Steven Christopher released “Do U Right.”

YouTube video

Nappy Roots released “Home Fried.”

YouTube video

Joe West released “Dama Beuga.”

YouTube video

Juvenile Baby released “Talm Bout.”

YouTube video

Piscapo released Enuff.

Iman Nunez released “CURRENT LOCATION.”

YouTube video

Kaestyle and Kizz Daniel released “My Dealer (Remix).”

YouTube video

Molly Santana released “Windows Up.”

YouTube video

That Mexican OT released “Lost My Mind,” which features BigXthaPlug and Key Glock.

YouTube video

Lougotcash released “Slizzy Flow,” which features Cash Cobain and Bay Swag.

YouTube video

M Row and R2R Moe released “Heart On My Sleeve.”

YouTube video

Cblu released “ACTIVE,” which features Kay Glizz, Nunnie Da III and Gotti Blu.

YouTube video

Chuckyy released “Devil Hours.”

YouTube video

EST Gee released “NEVER NEED,” which features Selfpaid Savage.

YouTube video

Woochiewobbler released “Just Me + Just U.”

YouTube video

Daylan Gideon and Thomas Maggart released “USAIN BOLT.”

YouTube video
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Rolling Out