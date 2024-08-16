Here are some of the top new music releases for the week of Aug. 16.

Mary J. Blige released “Breathing,” which features Fabolous.

Fresh off her biggest hit in a decade with the single “Nasty,” Tinashe, now an independent artist, is striking while the iron is hot by releasing Quantum Baby, an eight-track project.

YG released JUST RE’D UP 3, an album that features the likes of Mustard, Kalan.FrFr, Lil Yachty, Babyface Ray, Mozzy, Ty Dolla $ign, Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, Larry June and Saweetie among other artists.

Gucci Mane released Greatest of All Trappers (Gangsta Grillz Edition), which features JT.

Chance the Rapper and Joey Purp released “Bad Boys 2 (2024).”

Lil Yachty and Veeze released “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Big Sean and The Alchemist released “Together Forever.”

Bb Trickz released “Pharrell,” which features KARRAHBOOO.

Laila! released the music video for “Not My Problem.” The teenage artist also announced the release date for her debut album, Gap Year, on Sept. 6.

Cash Cobain officially released “PROBLEM,” the flip of Laila!’s “Not My Problem,” which features Fabolous, Kenzo B, Big Sean, Lay Bankz, Luh Tyler, Anycia, Chow Lee, Kaliii, 6LACK, Flo Milli, YN Jay, FLEE, Don Q and Rob49.

38 Spesh released Mother & G–, a 10-song album that features the likes of Lloyd Banks, Method Man and Benny the Butcher.

Lupe Fiasco released “Shrink.”

Russ released “BREAK!”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars released “D– With A Smile.”

Coco Jones released “Sweep It Up.”

Fivio Foreign released “ONBOA47RD,” which features Kodak Black and a sample of Donald Trump speaking at an event.

Tory Lanez released “F&V.”

Rylo Rodriguez released “85 Cutlass.”

NoCap released Before I Disappear Again, a 23-track album that features artists like Rylo Rodriguez, French Montana, Quavo, Sleepy Hallow and SoFaygo.

Diamond D released The Diam Piece 3: Initium, which features KRS-One, Torae, 38 Spesh and Bonecrusher.

Lord Sko and Stakik Selektah released “Lesson Learned.”

Jae Skeese released Ground Level, a 12-track album that features Big K.R.I.T., Sauce Walka, Lloy, Dave East and Jay Worthy.

Monaleo and Rob49 released “Don Who Leo (Añejo Remix).”

Thisizlondon released “PINACOLADA,” which features Ayra Starr and 6LACK.

DJ Snake and Fridayy released “Complicated.”

Peggy Gou released “Find the Way.”

Thutmose released “Lagos 2 Vegas.”

WanMor released “The One.”

OMB Peezy released “Hallways to Highways.”

Big Moochie Grape released “Send Em A Message.”

Tre Loaded released LOADED, a 12-song album.

Chase Shakur released “Passenger Seat Princess,” which features Destin Laurel.

Steven Christopher released “Do U Right.”

Nappy Roots released “Home Fried.”

Joe West released “Dama Beuga.”

Juvenile Baby released “Talm Bout.”

Piscapo released Enuff.

Iman Nunez released “CURRENT LOCATION.”

Kaestyle and Kizz Daniel released “My Dealer (Remix).”

Molly Santana released “Windows Up.”

That Mexican OT released “Lost My Mind,” which features BigXthaPlug and Key Glock.

Lougotcash released “Slizzy Flow,” which features Cash Cobain and Bay Swag.

M Row and R2R Moe released “Heart On My Sleeve.”

Cblu released “ACTIVE,” which features Kay Glizz, Nunnie Da III and Gotti Blu.

Chuckyy released “Devil Hours.”

EST Gee released “NEVER NEED,” which features Selfpaid Savage.

Woochiewobbler released “Just Me + Just U.”

Daylan Gideon and Thomas Maggart released “USAIN BOLT.”