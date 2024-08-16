Rihanna is the new face of Dior’s iconic J’Adore perfume

Rihanna has called Dior’s iconic J’Adore perfume “magical” and revealed she’s loved the scent since she was a child.

The pop star is the new face of the fragrance — taking over from longtime ambassador Charlize Theron — and she has shot a new campaign in the French Palace of Versailles. Rihanna has revealed she’s been transfixed by J’Adore ever since her mom brought home samples of it.

“My mother worked in a perfume shop. She used to bring home the J’adore testers when they were almost empty, so there was always a bottle in the house. I have always loved this perfume,” she told Vogue.

“Versailles is enchanting. Everything is astonishingly beautiful. It embodies so much history and the magnitude of French luxury.

“Being able to wander around there early in the morning was a privilege and breathtaking experience from beginning to end,” the singer added about shooting the adverts at Versailles.

In a statement, Rihanna went on to express her love for the perfume. “J’Adore makes a woman feel they can become who they really want to be, deep down inside. It’s magical. [The J’Adore woman is] beautiful, strong, sexy and resilient at the same time.”

“With J’Adore, everything was focused on gold and light. I wanted to create a visual dialogue between the classical style of the 18th century and Rihanna’s incredibly contemporary beauty,” photographer Steven Klein added about the campaign.

“This film invents a new universe that bridges several worlds and several eras and manages to achieve a natural and radiant universal appeal.”