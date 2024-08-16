Sexyy Red opens up about overcoming postpartum depression

Sexyy Red, the rising star in the music industry, has recently shared her emotional journey of overcoming postpartum depression while recording her hit song, “Get It Sexyy.” In a heartfelt message on social media, she opened up about the struggles she faced after giving birth. “The night ‘Get It Sexyy’ was made, I was going through a lot. Just had my baby, felt depressed, and was going through postpartum…”

She continued to express how challenging it was for her during that time: “My team in Miami would leave me in the studio to write songs, and I would just be in there crying, thinking about life…”

Despite these challenges, Sexyy Red channeled her emotions into her music, leading to the creation of a track that has resonated with many. “Get It Sexyy” debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her second highest-charting song after “Rich Baby Daddy.” It also became her first top 40 solo entry, later peaking at No. 20 on the chart. Additionally, the song reached No. 73 on the Global 200 chart and No. 82 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart.

Join the conversation

If you’re a mom, have you experienced postpartum depression? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below. Sexyy Red’s story is a powerful reminder of resilience and the importance of mental health awareness in motherhood.