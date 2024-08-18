A Fulton County district attorney candidate vows to end the longest-running criminal trial in Georgia history immediately if she wins the upcoming election.

Courtney Kramer, the Republican challenger to Fani Willis in the race for DA in Atlanta, vows to stop the Young Thug RICO trial with deliberate speed if she can defeat the incumbent prosecutor in November.

Kramer said she would reappropriate the resources of the office towards other pressing issues, such as processing the mountainous rape kits that are allegedly languishing on the shelves.

“With no apparent justice in sight, I have become highly concerned and disappointed in the lack of prosecutorial oversight in this case,” Kramer said in the statement that she posted on X. “As time goes on, the public has witnessed a trial that is undoubtedly over prosecuted by attorneys who have repeatedly been admonished for lack of trial preparation: a complete and utter waste of the court’s time.”

Kramer continues, noting that the new judge in the Young Thug trial, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, admonished prosecutors “for not following the ethical and legal duty to disclose exculpatory evidence that could prove fruitful for the defense, one of the most basic requirements in the courtroom.”

The candidate asserts the case “was brought to bring fame” to Willis, “not to bring justice to the community,” subsequently resulting in “endless amounts of taxpayer dollars” being spent “on a prosecution that is based almost entirely on witnesses with little to no credibility.”

The YSL (Young Stoner Life) RICO trial has become notorious around the country for its length. Jury selection began in January 2023 and is projected to continue well into 2025.

Young Thug, who has been in the Cobb County, Georgia, jail since his arrest in the summer of 2022, was indicted under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law, with prosecutors stating they have ample proof they operated a criminal enterprise that committed murders, carjackings, armed robberies, drug dealing and other crimes.