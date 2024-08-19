Integrating diversity into the DNA of organizations with Norm J. Jones

Unpacking organizational development through a DEI lens

Jones defines organizational development (OD) as the study of change within organizational systems. He emphasizes that effective OD is inextricably linked with DEI, stressing that leaders must possess a baseline competency in DEI to truly excel. “If you want to be a successful leader, DEI must be woven into the DNA of your organization,” Jones asserts. He challenges leaders to go beyond surface-level commitments, urging them to embed DEI into everyday decision-making processes. He notes that without this integration, organizations risk perpetuating systemic inequalities that can stifle growth and innovation.

The importance of leadership buy-in

Kevin E. Hooks presses Jones on the importance of leadership buy-in for successful DEI integration. Jones responds candidly, stating that any leader lacking basic DEI understanding is not good. He explains that without this competency, leaders are ill-equipped to address biases, properly resource DEI initiatives, or incorporate them into strategic planning. “This is about baseline competency,” Jones emphasizes, “and from there, it’s about how seriously you take DEI in your innovation, strategic planning, and succession planning.” He further highlights that DEI should not be an afterthought but a core element that influences all leadership and organizational direction aspects.

Data-driven DEI strategies

The conversation shifts to the critical role of data in advancing DEI within organizations. Jones highlights the necessity of starting with data collection and analysis, pointing out that many organizations claim to collect DEI-related data but fail to connect it to their strategic goals. He stresses the importance of longitudinal data collection, allowing organizations to track and measure DEI progress. “Data is everything,” Jones affirms, underscoring that sustaining meaningful DEI work is nearly impossible without it. He insists that data should be used to understand current gaps and forecast future challenges, enabling organizations to stay ahead in their DEI efforts.

Creating ambassadorship and accountability

Jones concludes the conversation by discussing the concept of ambassadorship within organizations. He advocates for a comprehensive mapping of DEI responsibilities across all levels of leadership, ensuring that every leader is held accountable for DEI progress. This approach, he believes, is crucial for embedding DEI into the organizational culture and achieving long-term success. By establishing clear expectations and consistent evaluations, organizations can ensure that DEI efforts are initiated and sustained over time, contributing to a more inclusive and equitable environment.

As the interview draws to a close, Hooks and Jones reflect on the future of DEI in organizational systems. Jones expresses his commitment to empowering leaders and their teams with the tools they need to become effective DEI ambassadors. His final piece of advice for those entering the DEI space: “You’re not carrying the water alone. Build a team of allies and advocates who can help you integrate DEI into every aspect of your work.”

This conversation between Kevin E. Hooks and Norm J. Jones is a powerful reminder of integrating DEI into the core of organizational systems. As organizations navigate the complexities of equity and inclusion, leaders like Jones provide invaluable guidance on ensuring DEI is not just a buzzword but a fundamental part of their strategy and operations.