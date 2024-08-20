La La Anthony explains why she kept her married name after divorce

La La Anthony recently opened up about her decision to retain her last name following her divorce from Carmelo Anthony. During a panel discussion at Fanatics Fest in New York City, she shared her thoughts on family and identity.

Why La La Anthony keeps her last name

La La Anthony revealed that her son, Kiyan, plays a significant role in her choice to keep the Anthony name. She expressed pride in Kiyan’s burgeoning basketball career, stating that it’s the reason she hasn’t changed her last name yet.

This sentiment highlights the importance of family and legacy in her life.

La La and Kiyan: A strong mother-son bond

La La and Carmelo married in 2010 after dating for seven years. Their relationship has seen ups and downs, including a separation in 2017 and La La filing for divorce in June 2021. Despite their split, they have remained committed co-parents, supporting Kiyan in his endeavors.

Recently, Kiyan showcased his love for his mother by getting a large tattoo of her portrait on his arm. The heartfelt message accompanying the tattoo read: “Dear Mom, you continuously put me before yourself. You are my why. I thank God for you every day.”

Carmelo Anthony’s recent activities

Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony has also been active in his children’s lives. He was spotted at the 2021 Paris Olympics with Kiyan and celebrated his daughter Genesis’ seventh birthday with a Knicks-themed party. This shows that both parents prioritize their children’s happiness and well-being.

La La Anthony’s decision to keep her last name is rooted in her dedication to her son and the legacy they share. As both parents continue to support Kiyan and Genesis, they demonstrate the importance of family unity, even amid personal challenges.