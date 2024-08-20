Teyonah Parris launches Blūm: A curly hair extensions line for Black women

Teyonah Parris, known for her roles in “Survivor’s Remorse” and The Marvels, is making waves in the beauty industry with her new hair extensions line, Blūm. This venture aims to cater specifically to the needs of Black women seeking quality curly hair extensions.

The journey to embracing natural hair

For many years, Parris struggled to understand her natural hair texture due to years of relaxing. Upon discovering her beautiful curls, she began experimenting with various hairstyles, only to find a lack of curly hair extension options in the market. This gap inspired her to create Blūm, which is set to launch in mid-September.

Addressing workplace discrimination

Parris has openly discussed the challenges Black women face in the entertainment industry regarding their natural hair. Her experiences of arriving to sets, and them not having anything that matches her hair, often left her feeling inadequate and like a burden, a sentiment echoed by many Black actresses.

Creating solutions for Black women

To combat these issues, Parris has taken her hair into her own hands. She frequently collaborates with hairstylists on red carpets and has expressed her desire for hairstylists on set to be more knowledgeable about caring for natural hair. With Blūm, she aims to provide a solution by offering extensions that match the diverse textures of Black hair.

What to expect from Blūm

Blūm will feature a variety of textures, including wavy, kinky and curly options. Parris emphasizes the importance of maintaining the natural texture in her products, ensuring that women can express themselves freely through their hairstyles.

Self-care and hair care

As a busy mom, entrepreneur and actress, Parris prioritizes self-care as part of her overall well-being. Her minimal hair care routine consists of washing, conditioning and trimming, which she believes is essential for healthy hair.

Get ready for Blūm

Bundles, pieces and wigs from Blūm will be available starting in September. This new line not only empowers women to embrace their natural beauty but also provides them with the tools to express themselves through their hair.

For more information, visit blumbyteyonah.com.