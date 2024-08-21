Ice Spice opens up about her suspended license and new album success

Rising star Ice Spice recently revealed that she is currently unable to drive due to a suspended license. In an interview with Big Boy on his radio show on Aug. 2o, the rapper candidly shared her situation.

“My license is suspended right now, but that’s for another time,” she stated. She mentioned that she is unsure of the specific violations that led to her suspension, which has been in effect for a couple of weeks in New York.

Despite having a driver, Ice Spice expressed her love for driving.

“My people told me I can’t drive my car for a little while. So I’m like, f—,” she said, showcasing her frustration.

“Dude, that’s crazy ‘cause when you first walked in, I didn’t know you were a criminal,” Big Boy joked.

“A criminal is crazy,” Spice laughed. “No, I would be breaking the law if I drove with a suspended license. I’m trying to avoid going to the DMV.”

Celebrating album success

In addition to her driving woes, Spice is celebrating the success of her debut album, Y2K!, which was released in late July. The album debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200, a significant achievement for the young artist.

“Like..? Did 15K, so thank [you] to everyone who supported me then. [and] thank [you] to all the new supporters,” she posted on media platform X to express her gratitude.

This marks a notable comparison to Spice’s previous EP, Like..?, which opened at No. 37 earlier in 2023.

As Ice Spice navigates her career and personal challenges, her authenticity and talent shine through. Fans can look forward to more music and memorable performances from this dynamic artist.