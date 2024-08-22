Megan Thee Stallion to host 2024 MTV video music awards

In an exciting announcement, GRAMMY-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion is set to host the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11 at New York’s UBS Arena. This marks a significant milestone in Megan’s career, as she becomes only the second person to transition from performer to host of this prestigious event.

A record-shattering year

This year has been monumental for Megan, highlighted by the release of her new album, MEGAN, and her highly anticipated “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” The album features collaborations with notable artists such as Victoria Monet, GloRilla, UGK, Big K.R.I.T., Kyle Richh and Yuki Chiba, solidifying her status as a powerhouse in the music industry. Her latest single, “MAMUSHI,” has garnered over 150 million streams and topped Spotify’s Global Viral chart in Japan.

Historic achievements

Megan’s momentum this year includes earning her third Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with “HISS,” making history as the first solo female rap song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. At the upcoming VMAs, she is nominated for five awards, including “Best Collaboration” with tourmate GloRilla and “Best Hip Hop,” a category she previously won in 2020 for her hit “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé.

Versatile talent

Although this will be her first time hosting an awards show, Megan is no stranger to the role. She has previously hosted “Saturday Night Live” and co-hosted “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” showcasing her versatility beyond music.

What to expect at the VMAs

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, executive produced by Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, promise to be an unforgettable evening with Megan leading the charge. Recently, she made headlines with her passionate performance at a rally for presidential candidate Kamala Harris, where she expressed her enthusiasm for making history with the first Black female president. Megan’s hosting debut at the VMAs is set to be another historic moment in her already illustrious career.