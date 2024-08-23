Kanye West dedicates ‘I Wonder’ to Drake and Ian Connor during overseas concert

On Aug. 23, during a spectacular concert in Seoul, South Korea, the artist formerly known as Kanye West dedicated a performance of his iconic track “I Wonder” from the album Graduation to fellow artists Drake and Ian Connor. This concert was part of his ongoing Vultures series, where he delivered an impressive 74-song setlist that spanned his entire career.

A night of musical mastery

Ye’s concert showcased tracks from each of his albums, and he took a moment after performing “Stronger” to honor Drake and Ian Connor. As the opening notes of “I Wonder” played, he announced, “This one for Drake, this one for Ian Connor.” This dedication has sparked curiosity among fans, especially since Drake has yet to respond publicly.

Ian Connor’s response

In the wake of the shout-out, Ian Connor took to X to share his thoughts, simply tweeting, “And I wonder.” This brief response adds another layer to the ongoing narrative between these artists.

The complicated history between Ye and Drake

Kanye West and Drake share a complex relationship that has evolved over the years. Initially collaborating, their friendship soured into a highly publicized feud. This tension reached new heights during a concert aimed at supporting the release of Larry Hoover from prison. Recently, Ye has taken direct shots at Drake, particularly in his remix of Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar’s track “Like That,” which ignited the rap civil war of 2024.

Ian Connor’s role and controversies

Ian Connor has also played a significant role in West’s narrative, acting as a messenger during Ye’s Instagram ban. However, Connor’s reputation has been marred by serious allegations of sexual assault and misconduct from multiple women, which complicates his association with the artist.

A family affair in South Korea

Before the concert, West was spotted at the airport in South Korea with his wife, Bianca Censori, and his children: North, Saint and Chicago West. This performance marked West’s first show in South Korea in nearly 15 years, making it a significant event for both him and his fans.

Kanye West’s recent concert in Seoul not only highlighted his musical prowess but also reignited discussions about his relationships with other artists, particularly Drake and Ian Connor. As fans await responses and developments, one thing is clear: Kanye West continues to be a pivotal figure in the music industry, captivating audiences worldwide.