Benny the Butcher and Drake’s ‘Buffalo Freestyle’ vanishes after release

In a surprising turn of events, Benny the Butcher and Drake’s much-anticipated collaboration, “Buffalo Freestyle,” briefly appeared on streaming platforms before disappearing just as quickly. The track was released late on Aug. 22 as part of the Buffalo Butch, Vol 1 EP, but notably absent from Apple Music.

What happened to ‘Buffalo Freestyle’?

Fans were excited to see the track drop on various streaming services, including Spotify. However, by Friday, it had vanished from Spotify, with other platforms like YouTube following suit. As of now, Benny the Butcher has not publicly addressed the sudden removal of the song, which he first teased back in 2020.

A long-awaited collaboration

Benny the Butcher revealed that he recorded the collaborative track with Drake in 2020. When asked for updates in subsequent years, he mentioned that they had exchanged songs for each other’s projects. However, he also expressed concern that the song might never see the light of day due to the complexities of the music industry.

Frustration over the shelved track

Fast forward more than two years, and Benny hinted that the track might be shelved. He expressed his frustration, stating that although this was his biggest record, he understands the mechanics of the business.

No hard feelings

Despite his disappointment, Benny the Butcher clarified that he holds no ill will towards Drake. This sentiment reflects a mutual respect between the two artists, even amidst the uncertainty surrounding the track.

The story of “Buffalo Freestyle” is still developing, and fans are left wondering if they will ever hear the collaboration. As both artists continue to navigate the music industry, one can only hope that this highly anticipated track will eventually make its way to listeners.