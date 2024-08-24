Rapper Enchanting’s cause of death revealed

Rapper Enchanting died of an accidental overdose of prescription medications.

The 26-year-old star passed away on June 11 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, after it was reported she suffered an overdose. It’s now been confirmed as her cause of death by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office.

Enchanting — whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry — took opioid painkiller Oxycodone and benzodiazepines, which can contain anti-depressants Valium, Xanax and Klonopin, TMZ reports.

A representative for the star had told The Shade Room she had died following an overdose and had been in hospital after trying to get clean.

“She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried,” the statement from her manager read.

Just a week before her passing, Enchanting had teased fans about shooting a new music video.

“Go sub n y’all go get a music video in bout 2 weeks,” she wrote on Instagram.

Enchanting embarked on a career in music when she was 18 and was briefly signed to rap star Gucci Mane’s label 1017.

“So sad to have to say R.I.P. to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting,” he wrote in a tribute.

Enchanting released five studio albums, her most recent being 2022’s Luv Scarred/No Luv (Deluxe).

Her boyfriend MotionGod Bandman was also among those to pay tribute to the star following her untimely death.

“You finally found that peace that you was looking for,” he wrote on Facebook.