Honoring John Lewis by protecting voting rights in Georgia

Gerald A. Griggs is an Atlanta attorney who was elected the 13th President of the State Conference of the Georgia NAACP by an overwhelming margin. Sixteen months later, he became the President of the Atlanta NAACP. He writes about our precious right to vote and why now is the time to exercise and safeguard it. — the editors

Standing before the newly unveiled statue of John Lewis in downtown Decatur, I could not help but reflect on the immense legacy of a man who devoted his life to the struggle for civil rights and, most crucially, the right to vote. This statue is not just a tribute to Lewis’s extraordinary life; it is a stark reminder of the ongoing fight to protect voting rights in Georgia, a fight that has become all the more urgent in recent years.

As the President of the Georgia and Atlanta NAACP, it is not lost on me the shoulders upon which I stand. John was not just an American hero, mentor of mine, but also a friend. In reflection on this moment, I must highlight the direct connection between the statue of John Lewis and the contemporary battles over voting rights in Georgia. Lewis’s life was a testament to the belief that the right to vote is the foundation of all other rights. It was a right he risked his life for on the Edmund Pettus Bridge and one he defended with every fiber of his being until his final days.

Today, however, the right to vote in Georgia is under siege. Recent legislative efforts have made it increasingly difficult for many Georgians, particularly people of color, the elderly, and young voters, to exercise their most fundamental democratic right. These efforts, which include stricter voter ID laws, limitations on absentee voting, voter eligibility challenges, misinformation about voter fraud, and reductions in early voting opportunities, are not just administrative adjustments—they are calculated attempts to suppress the voices of those who have historically been marginalized.

My deep reflection on the statue unveiling serves as a powerful call to action. To truly honor John Lewis, we must commit to protecting and expanding voting rights in Georgia. This means fighting against any efforts that would undermine the ability of every Georgian to have their voice heard. It also means engaging in the hard work of educating voters, ensuring access to the polls, and holding elected officials accountable for protecting this most sacred right.

John Lewis once said, “The vote is precious. It is almost sacred. It is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democratic society.” As we stand in the shadow of his statue, let us remember that these words are not just a reflection of the past, but a mandate for the future. The struggle for voting rights in Georgia is far from over, and it is up to each of us to continue the work that John Lewis started. We must ensure that every eligible Georgian can vote without obstruction, intimidation, or fear. This is how we truly honor the legacy of John Lewis—and this is how we protect the future of our democracy. Let’s make John proud by using our immense power to shape the next chapter of history.