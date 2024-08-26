Alotta Taylor makes the move from senior exec to president of her own company

Alotta Taylor recently retired from NASA as a senior executive and now serves as the President of Taylor Enterprises. In that capacity, she helps provide leadership and diversity training, as well as advocate equity and inclusion for all. Taylor says she chose her career path because she enjoyed collaborating with people, leveraging resources that unify goals and objectives into a result driven strategy for success.

She sat to answer a few questions for rolling out.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?



My superpowers are faith, resilience, compassion, an advocate for all, and a risk-taker.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?



The ability to bring different cultures, ethnicities, generations and expertise together to accomplish the required task or mission. In addition to inspiring and empowering others to realize their potential or the greatness within.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?



I would tell my younger self to color outside the line… the opportunities are unlimited.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be?



I stand on the shoulders of many great women such as Ms. Hattie Petitt, my mother, Ms. Thelma Fountain, my high school teacher, Dr. A.P. Malone, my college undergraduate teacher, mentors and advocates such as Dr. Mable Phifer, The Honorable Constance Newman, The Honorable Alexis Herman, and Dr. Thelma Daley, Dr. Barbara Shaw and Dr. Dorothy Height. Finally, I would thank Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, an American educator, philanthropist, humanitarian, civil rights activist, and founder of the National Council of Negro Women.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

They are our future. We need to undergird their hopes and dreams, provide validation that they are confident, intelligent, and deserve a seat at the table/boardroom.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

My proudest achievement was reaching the pinnacle of education, earning my Ph.D.