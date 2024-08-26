GloRilla responds to backlash, removes R-word from new track

Rising star GloRilla has recently faced criticism after previewing an unreleased track that included a controversial lyric. The 25-year-old rapper initially rapped, “Me and my b—- r—–ed.” This choice of words sparked outrage among fans and advocates, prompting calls for her to reconsider the use of the R-word, which many deem an ableist slur.

Fan reactions to the original lyrics

Many fans took to social media to express their discontent. One user on X stated, “There are so many disabled baddies who love your music @GloTheofficial and I’m one of them! I feel there are way better words to use instead of the r-word.” Another fan shared their disappointment, saying, “Turned it off soon as I heard the R word smh.”

GloRilla’s response and revised lyrics

In response to the backlash, GloRilla took to her X account to preview the song again, this time with revised lyrics. She changed the controversial line to: “Me and my b—- go gnarly.” This adjustment was met with approval from many fans, who appreciated her willingness to listen to constructive criticism.

Support and criticism

Fans reacted positively to the change, with one commenting, “Listening to valid criticism’ll help your songs go further and realizing it’s a small change >>.” However, not all responses were supportive. Some felt the outrage was excessive, with one user stating, “D— so the ‘R word’ line was changed to go gnarly? Good save, but I HATE the f—ing internet and the fake a– outrage.”

GloRilla’s decision to revise her lyrics highlights the importance of sensitivity in music and the impact of fan feedback. As artists continue to navigate their creative expressions, the dialogue surrounding language and its implications remains crucial.