Celebrating HBCU excellence at the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands

This past weekend, the vibrant spirit of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) was on full display at the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This year marked the 10th anniversary of this event, which took place August 23 – 25.

Honoring cultural champions

The theme for this year’s event, “Celebrating Champions of Culture,” resonated throughout the performances. Participating bands included:

Bethune-Cookman University’s Marching Wildcats

Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South

Miles College’s Purple Marching Machine

Prairie View A&M University’s Marching Storm

Southern University’s Human Jukebox

Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands

Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul

Tuskegee University’s Marching Crimson Pipers

In addition to the marching bands, fans enjoyed performances from Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae, Boosie Badazz, and gospel group The Walls Group, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

A milestone for HBCUs

Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and executive producer of the National Battle of the Bands, emphasized the significance of this milestone. He stated, “Celebrating ten years of the National Battle of the Bands is a milestone that goes beyond music—it’s about the impact these bands have on their communities and the broader cultural landscape.”

Chris Massey, chief operations officer for Harris County Houston Sports Authority, echoed this sentiment, describing the event as “amazing” and a great celebration of culture, arts, and music.

Impact beyond music

The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands has showcased musical talent and generated significant revenue, providing over $1.7 million in scholarships for participating colleges and universities. This financial support underscores the event’s commitment to fostering educational opportunities for HBCU students.

As the event continues to grow, it remains a powerful platform for celebrating the rich cultural heritage and contributions of HBCUs nationwide.