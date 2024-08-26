Celebrating HBCU excellence at the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands

This past weekend, the vibrant spirit of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) was on full display at the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This year marked the 10th anniversary of this event, which took place August 23 – 25.
Honoring cultural champions
The theme for this year’s event, “Celebrating Champions of Culture,” resonated throughout the performances. Participating bands included:
Bethune-Cookman University’s Marching Wildcats
Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South
Miles College’s Purple Marching Machine
Prairie View A&M University’s Marching Storm
Southern University’s Human Jukebox
Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands
Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul
Tuskegee University’s Marching Crimson Pipers
In addition to the marching bands, fans enjoyed performances from Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae, Boosie Badazz, and gospel group The Walls Group, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.
A milestone for HBCUs
Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and executive producer of the National Battle of the Bands, emphasized the significance of this milestone. He stated, “Celebrating ten years of the National Battle of the Bands is a milestone that goes beyond music—it’s about the impact these bands have on their communities and the broader cultural landscape.”
Chris Massey, chief operations officer for Harris County Houston Sports Authority, echoed this sentiment, describing the event as “amazing” and a great celebration of culture, arts, and music.
Impact beyond music
The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands has showcased musical talent and generated significant revenue, providing over $1.7 million in scholarships for participating colleges and universities. This financial support underscores the event’s commitment to fostering educational opportunities for HBCU students.
As the event continues to grow, it remains a powerful platform for celebrating the rich cultural heritage and contributions of HBCUs nationwide.