Lizzo taking a break from music

Lizzo is “taking a gap year.”

The 36-year-old singer hasn’t released an album since Special in 2022, and Lizzo has now taken to social media to reveal that she’s taking a break from the music business.

“I’m taking a gap year and protecting my peace [prayer emoji],” Lizzo wrote alongside a video post on Instagram.

In the video, Lizzo is standing on a balcony wearing a swimsuit. The chart-topping star — who is currently on holiday in Bali, Indonesia, looks skyward as rain pours on her head, before she throws her hands in the air.

Earlier this year, Lizzo seemingly announced her exit from the music business.

The “Truth Hurts” singer admitted that she had grown tired of “being the butt of the joke.”

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s—.” she wrote on Instagram in March.

However, Lizzo later clarified that she wasn’t quitting the music industry.

“I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I’m not gonna quit, is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting the people, ’cause I know I’m not alone,” she said.