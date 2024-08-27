Erica Banks hosts star-studded ‘Cocky On Purpose 2’ listening event

On Aug. 21, Erica Banks hosted a listening party for Cocky On Purpose 2 in Atlanta. The 11-track project features the likes of Ralo, BigXthaPlug, Toosii, Skilla Baby and Big Boogie. It has an official release date of Aug. 30.

Some of the album’s singles include “ON HIS FACE,” “Extra,” which features Boogie, “H– Please,” and “I Ain’t Fresh.”

“I Ain’t Fresh” sampled Derrick Lambert’s viral “I Ain’t Fresh” question outside a What A Burger moment. Lambert is also featured in the official music video.

Ralo was one of the celebrity guests at the listening party. The popular Atlanta rapper was released from a near-six-year bid in federal prison for drug conspiracy charges. Shortly after his release, Ralo bought several commercial properties in the Vine City area, his hometown.

“I won’t ever in my life have to rent another condo again now that I own dozens directly across the street from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta,” Ralo posted on Instagram.

He said in his first two months out of prison, he spent $2 million, the same amount of money he was accused of making from selling drugs. He also released an album, Welcome Home, last Friday.

Saucy Santana was also in attendance. Here are some more sights from the night.