Lauren London launches Hussle 100K pitch competition to empower entrepreneurs

The legacy of Nipsey Hussle continues to inspire and uplift Black communities through the efforts of his girlfriend, actress Lauren London. Recently, she partnered with Microsoft, the financial podcast Earn Your Leisure (EYL), and Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing brand to present the Hussle 100K pitch competition.

What is the Hussle 100K pitch competition?

This exciting competition offers entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their innovative business ideas for a chance to win $100,000 to help scale their ventures. The initiative aims to create pathways for Black families to build generational wealth, a mission Nipsey Hussle passionately advocated for during his life.

Judging panel and finalists

The competition featured a panel of esteemed judges, including Blacc Sam from The Marathon, Jorge Peniche, Adam Asghedom, and Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, co-founders of Earn Your Leisure.

Four finalists had the opportunity to present their ideas on stage, each given three minutes to convince the judges why their business deserved the funding.

About Earn Your Leisure

Founded less than a decade ago, Earn Your Leisure has grown into an international brand dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures. The podcast offers relatable and practical financial advice, making complex topics accessible to a broad audience.

Insights from the co-founders

Co-founder Troy Millings shared valuable insights for aspiring entrepreneurs, emphasizing the importance of keeping overhead costs low. Millings encouraged budding creators to start with what they have.

The Hussle 100K pitch competition is not just a contest; it’s a movement to honor Nipsey Hussle’s legacy while empowering the next generation of Black entrepreneurs. With the support of influential partners like Microsoft and Earn Your Leisure, this initiative is set to make a significant impact on the entrepreneurial landscape.