At the Sisters with Superpowers event, Sandra Troutman delivered a bold and empowering speech that celebrated Black women’s innate power and presence. Emphasizing Black women’s impact in every space they occupy, Troutman shared her belief that their mere presence can shake rooms and challenge norms. Despite the challenges and attempts to diminish their contributions, she highlighted the importance of maintaining grace under pressure. Troutman also stressed the importance of faith and resilience, encouraging her sisters to stay vigilant and protect their well-being in a challenging political and social climate. Her words resonated with the audience, reinforcing the strength and influence of Black women in all aspects of life.

Here is her speech:

Thank you. I am so humbled to be here. And it’s interesting–the last honoree said that she values being a peacemaker. I value causing chaos. Whenever a Black woman steps into a room, we cause chaos because typically they don’t know what to do with our presence, with our potential vocals, or they don’t know what we’re going to say.

Sometimes it just scares them because we’re just there. Our presence has impact. We are impactful in our communities, in our jobs, and in our relationships. My superpower has nothing to do with my career. My superpower is my faith. My superpower is my ability to shake the room when I walk into the room. And that’s why, as Black women, we need to be graceful because they’re going to try it.

They will try us. They will try to diminish our presence, our intelligence, our contribution, and our impact. But you have to be grace under pressure… We keep it all together. My superpower, all of our superpowers, is that we keep our heads on a swivel. We can see what’s happening in front of us, paying attention to what happened behind us, the legacy.

And then, we see what’s happening around us. We have to continue to keep our heads on a swivel. This is a very challenging political year, but it’s also a challenging year for us to keep ourselves safe. Please keep yourself safe and come to the Le Bijoux Day Spa.

