The Kendrick Brothers’ The Forge Movie Review

The Kendrick Brothers’ latest release, The Forge, is a Christian film that compellingly portrays discipleship in action. It illustrates how relationships forged in Christ can lead to transformative life changes.

Discipleship is more than a religious duty; it’s a command from Jesus Christ to walk alongside others, guiding them toward spiritual growth (Matthew 4:19). What sets this movie apart is its emphasis on cultivating a relationship with God without overwhelming viewers with religion. Instead, it encourages us to make room for God in every area of our lives and to live according to His Word, the sword of the Spirit. The storyline is both powerful and relatable.

The film follows Joshua (Cameron Arnett), a corporate executive and devout business owner, who mentors Isaiah (newcomer Aspen Kennedy), a directionless high school graduate and avid gamer struggling to find purpose. Isaiah’s background includes an optimistic single mother, Cynthia (Priscilla Shirer), and a father noticeably absent from his life.

Through Joshua’s mentorship, The Forge beautifully showcases the power of forgiveness, unconditional love, and the strength that comes from living in alignment with one’s God-given purpose. Though deeply frustrated by her teenage son’s immaturity and selfishness, Cynthia remains steadfast in her faith. Rather than resorting to criticism, emasculation, or enabling behavior that could damage his identity, she leans into her prayer circle and trusts God for a breakthrough. With unwavering resolve, she believes that the manifestation of change and the revelation of his true potential will come in God’s timing.

Shirer’s heartfelt performance is as dynamic and impacting as her teaching in her ministry. She portrays Cynthia as a strong mother who embodies the beauty of being at her Heavenly Father’s feet, allowing Him to rule sovereignly and free of doubt. Additionally, she makes a cameo as Cynthia’s sister, reprising her role as Elizabeth from War Room. In this brief appearance, she reinforces that prayer must be persistent—“pray until something happens.”

The Forge highlights that true discipleship isn’t about proselytizing but living out one’s faith in a way that inspires others to do the same. As Joshua guides Isaiah, the film depicts men stepping up and paying it forward by lifting others. The movie emphasizes that when men embrace vulnerability and open themselves to the salvation of Jesus Christ, they unlock deeper fulfillment in life. Through these acts of discipleship, lives are transformed, purpose is revealed, and hearts are mended.

Overall, The Forge is a powerful lesson in faithfulness and steadfastness and the redemptive power of relationships built on Christ’s love.