Star-studded LA premiere of ‘1992’ brings Tyrese to tears

The atmosphere in downtown Los Angeles was nothing short of electric to celebrate the red-carpet premiere of the Lionsgate film 1992. Led by the charismatic Tyrese Gibson, the premiere drew a host of celebrities and talent.

Just outside Regal Cinemas, the black carpet welcomed a who’s who in the industry, including Snoop Dogg, whose company Death Row Pictures produced the film. The biggest carpet surprise of the night featured an impromptu Fast & Furious reunion as Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez joined Gibson on the carpet for an emotional reunion that left him in tears.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into this project,” Gibson told reporters. “It’s not just another film; it’s a story that needed to be told, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”



1992 is a gripping drama set against the Los Angeles riots, a pivotal moment in American history. The film explores racial tension, community and resilience, making it timely and poignant. Speaking to rolling out, Snoop Dogg discussed why he wanted Death Row Pictures involved in the project.

“Since taking over Death Row, I wanted to do different ventures and take it into places it’s never been,” says Snoop. “This opportunity arose through Tyrese and Lionsgate. It felt like it was perfect because Death Row originated in 1991, 1992, and this movie was all around that period in time. So, just trying to do different business and expand the brand and take it into different regions.”

As the night progressed, more stars arrived to join Gibson on the red carpet, including the ensemble cast of 1992, Karsen Liotta, attorney Ben Crump, DeRay Davis and more.

1992 opens in theaters on Friday.

Synopsis: In 1992, Mercer (Tyrese Gibson) is desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son (Christopher A’mmanuel) amid the turbulent 1992 LA uprising following the acquittal of the police officers charged with beating Rodney King. Across town, another father and son (Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood) put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters — containing valuable platinum — from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide in this tense crime-thriller.