Significant events in Black history on Aug. 28

Aug. 28 is a date steeped in significance for the Black community, marking both tragic and triumphant moments throughout history. This day has witnessed pivotal events that have shaped the narrative of Black progress, protest and perseverance.

Key historical events on Aug. 28

1833: Abolition of slavery in the UK

On Aug. 28, 1833, the Slavery Abolition Act received Royal Assent, abolishing slavery for over 800,000 enslaved Africans across the British Empire. This landmark legislation played a crucial role in influencing the Emancipation Proclamation in the United States in 1863.

1955: The murder of Emmett Till

Tragically, on this day in 1955, 14-year-old Emmett Till was abducted and murdered in Mississippi. His brutal death, which was met with an all-white jury’s acquittal of his killers, ignited outrage and became a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement.

1961: Motown Records’ 1st Number-One Hit

In 1961, Motown Records released its first number-one hit, “Please Mr. Postman” by the Marvelettes. This marked a turning point in Black music and laid the foundation for the success of legendary artists like Marvin Gaye and The Temptations.

1963: The March on Washington

Aug. 28, 1963, saw over 250,000 people gather at the Lincoln Memorial for the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. This event was pivotal in the fight for civil rights, showcasing the collective demand for equality.

1963: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic speech

During the March on Washington, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, which resonated deeply and remains a cornerstone of the civil rights movement.

2008: Barack Obama accepts nomination

In a historic moment for the nation, Barack Obama accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on Aug. 28, 2008, becoming the first Black candidate to do so. His speech emphasized the importance of hope and change in America.

2016: Colin Kaepernick’s National Anthem protest

On this day in 2016, former NFL player Colin Kaepernick spoke out against racial injustice by protesting during the national anthem. His actions sparked a nationwide conversation about race and equality in America.

2020: The death of Chadwick Boseman

Aug. 28, 2020, marked the death of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his roles in films that celebrated Black history. His legacy continues to inspire and uplift the community.

Aug. 28 serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and equality, as well as the resilience and achievements of the Black community throughout history.